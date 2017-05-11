DAVID BROMBERG Tralf Music Hall Sun May 13th 8pm $30

For Americana godfather David Bromberg, it all began with blues. In his incredible five-decade career, Bromberg has performed and recorded with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jerry Garcia and blues legend Rev. Gary Davis. Bromberg’s mastery of several stringed instruments (guitar, fiddle, Dobro, mandolin), and musical styles is legendary, leading New Orleans legend Dr. John to declare him an American icon. Bromberg will be performing songs from his latest album, “The Blues, the Whole Blues and Nothing But The Blues” along with multi-Grammy-winning producer/accompanist Larry Campbell.