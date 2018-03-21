Day 2 of Vancouver Fashion Week F/W18

Ryan McKee, Markus Bohl, fashion weekvancouver

Tuesday evening at the Vancouver runway started with a succession of local BC based designers at the David Lam Hall in downtown Vancouver. Atelier Grandi showcased new collection Avium, bringing elements of nature to the runway. Inspired by winter birds of the north, classic silhouettes in hues of canary yellow and cardinal red were contrasted with stark winter white. Textures of airy feathers and warm, soft furs were layered upon luxurious silk and satin to reflect Grandy’s focus on timeless elegance and beauty.

Luxurious, baroque fabrics in deep blues, reds and gold metallics accented with lace trims made a statement in the Nura collection by Nauni J, a Vancouver designer. Full skirts with tulle were contrasted with figure-hugging body suits and exposed backs. Every piece evoked a sense of glamour and luxury.





JIJIN Design of Indianapolis presented a modern, edgy collection of two-piece looks. Minimalist metallic slip dresses laid the foundation for the artistic overcoats of shiny PVC and vinyl, detailed with geometric shapes hanging off sleeves and towering on the shoulders. Sleek hair with bold eye makeup tied the look together for a futuristic feel.

Si Mee Collections brought one showstopper after another, evoking a sense of feminine flare and confidence. Elegant silhouettes with ruffled high necks, corsets, and couture chiffon were a reminder of European eras past. Sheer details and metallic bodysuits subtly contrast the light white fabrics and sheer georgette. Based out of Nevada, Rosemarie Macklin creates Avant Garde designs for all women, worthy of being seen and recognized.

Beautiful oriental prints with delicate flowers and shapes filled the runway for Baroque Japanesque. A classic colour palette of deep golds, reds, and blacks set the tone for FW18, with prints adorning silky layers. Japanese designer Shiori Watanabe has created a wide selection of printed pieces to adapt into your wardrobe from skin-tight leggings to kimonos; the exquisite print is placed throughout with matching umbrellas as a highlight.

Allison Nicole Designs from Maryland, U.S, showcased a line of elegant femininity, with soft, flowing silks and satins that gently caress and accentuate the body, each garment adorned with signature, intricate florals. A romantic collection inspired by the female form with muted off-white, blush, pink, and nude shades. A-line waists and free-flowing silhouettes are enhanced with delicate lace, embroidery, sparkling embellishments, and tulle tiers.

An eventful evening of interesting textures, flare, and sophistication.

About Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW)

VFW is the fastest growing fashion week in the world and the only industry event that actively seeks out to showcase international award-winning designers from over 25 global fashion capitals. For 30 seasons, Vancouver Fashion Week has celebrated multiculturalism and up-and-coming on their runways. We strive to identify undiscovered designers by providing an accessible and internationally reputable platform. Through international media coverage and cogent buyer connectivity, VFW has provided the exposure to project past designers on to the stages of success.