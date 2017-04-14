DEAD PHISH ORCHESTRA – Saturday

Tralf Music Hall Sat Apr 15th 9pm $12

The Deadphish Orchestra is a quartet of Colorado musicians who, above all, are close friends who have played together for many years. They perform songs from the two greatest bands of the jamband scene, The Grateful Dead and Phish. Although both bands have an improvisational approach to their live shows, most fans realize that their actual musical styles are quite different. The Dead had an earthy, folksy, bluesy style where Phish is sharper around the edges- funky and more aggressive. The Deadphish Orchestra melds the two band’s sounds into a fun, entertaining concert of group improvisational joy. Jam music lives on!