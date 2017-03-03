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Digital Edition – Mar 2
03/03/2017
·
Frank Parlato
Mar2AV
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Officer accused of breaking nurse’s ankle had prior complaints; Albert says Buffalo Police abuse protected by city’s abusive litigation strategy
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