Diogo Jota Honored By Portugal In World Cup Win

July 3, 2026 is exactly one year since Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in western Spain. Portugal played Croatia in the World Cup Round of 32 in Toronto on that day and won 2-1 in stoppage time, and when the final whistle blew Cristiano Ronaldo walked to the sideline, picked up a Portugal shirt bearing Jota's name and the number 21 he wore for his country, draped it over his shoulders and raised his hand toward the sky.

The tribute had been building all match. Before kickoff, Jota's image appeared on the stadium screens during the Portuguese national anthem.

Players wore black armbands and commemorative wristbands bearing his name throughout.

Several players were visibly emotional during the anthem, Ronaldo among them.

The entire squad has been carrying Jota's absence through the tournament as an explicit part of how they are playing.

"It's a special day, for our Jota, who is up there illuminating us," Ronaldo told SIC after the match. "We know he's present with us and it only made sense to win today to honor him in the best way."

The match itself was dramatic. Ivan Perisic gave Croatia the lead.

Ronaldo equalized with a penalty in the 68th minute, his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout match, at 41 years and 147 days the oldest player to score at this stage of the competition.

Gonçalo Ramos headed in the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Croatia thought they had equalized in the final moments but VAR ruled the goal offside.

Luka Modric, almost certainly in his last World Cup match, embraced Ronaldo at the final whistle.

Portugal face Spain in Dallas on July 6. Jota was expected to be part of this squad. His number 21 is still with them.