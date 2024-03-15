Does Music Sound Better with CBD?

If you’ve not listened to music after consuming some pot, then you are definitely missing out on some great experiences. It’s pretty common knowledge that music just feels and hits better when you are under the influence of marijuana. But can you experience the same after munching on some CBD gummies? Well, yes!

Listening to music after consuming CBD will definitely feel much better and more interesting. Through this article, we will take a deep look at the effects of CBD on our music-listening experience and how and why it happens. So pop some gummies, put on your chill playlist, and read on to learn about them in detail. We will throw in some great recommendations as well.

Why and How Does Music Feel Better with CBD?

We all tend to enjoy music in our own ways. Whether we listen to it during work, exercise, or before bed, it has the ability to take us into a different realm and make us feel good. When you mix music and CBD, this experience becomes even better.

You’ll feel each instrument hitting, the layers, and the depths; overall, it becomes an amazing experience. You can also experience this with premium CBD-infused gummies from Colorado Botanicals. Here’s how and why it happens:

Interaction with ECS

CBD works by interacting with our body’s endocannabinoid system, which is essential for managing our mood, anxiety, focus, and other neurological functions. Hence, by reducing your stress and improving your sense of calmness, CBD is able to make your music experience better. Rather than being distracted by racing thoughts, listeners are better able to immerse themselves in the music they are listening to and relate to it better.

Impact on the Reward System

There’s a direct correlation between music and our emotions. When we listen to music, it triggers our brain’s reward system and increases our dopamine levels, which are responsible for our perception of pleasure and excitement. This results in us going through a myriad of emotions, depending on the music type. Some songs make us happy, some make us sad, and the same makes us want to conquer the world. Similarly, CBD also has a tendency to influence our dopamine levels; hence, when both are combined, we tend to experience music with more pleasure.

Synergy Effects

Full-spectrum CBD products contain some trace amounts of THC. Some people are sensitive to even such minor levels of THC. Hence, consuming such products might lead to mild psychoactive effects because of THC. Plus, the synergistic effect of cannabinoids and phytonutrients further increases our sensory perception. So, the combo of THC and other cannabinoids results in a better music listening experience for us.

Role of CBD in the Music Industry

CBD’s relationship with music traces back decades, deeply connected with the artistic expression and counterculture movements of the 20th century. One of the most iconic examples is Bob Marley, whose music was linked to the spiritual and therapeutic use of cannabis.

Marley’s reggae tracks like “Kaya” and “Easy Skanking” explore the creative and consciousness-expanding properties of the plant. Through Bob Marley’s music, cannabis became a powerful symbol of rebellion, liberation, and social commentary.

Other artists have followed suit, infusing their music with admiration for cannabis and its potential to unlock new perspectives. Bands like The Grateful Dead, Cypress Hill, and Slightly Stoopid have long celebrated cannabis culture through their lyrics and lifestyles.

In recent times, rappers like Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg have promoted mainstream cannabis acceptance by openly discussing their CBD and cannabis use.

Musicians like Miguel and Melissa Etheridge have advocated for CBD as a way to manage symptoms of stress, reduce anxiety, and enhance wellness on hectic tour schedules. Music festivals like Lollapalooza and Coachella have even accepted CBD sponsors and cannabinoid educational activities, further strengthening its significance in the industry.

Best CBD Products for Improving Music Listening Experience

CBD is available in so many forms now. You have the option of CBD capsules, CBD softgels, CBD gummies, CBD vapes, and even CBD-infused drinks and snacks. Regardless of the product form that you choose, you’ll find similar effects in terms of music enjoyment.

The only difference will be the time taken. If you want to boost your motivation with a heavy metal playlist before a workout, then you can take a few drops of peppermint-flavored CBD oil from Colorado Botanicals. Once you put a few drops under your tongue, they’ll get absorbed very quickly and show their effect within 10–15 minutes and improve your music experience right away.

You might enjoy music more with full-spectrum CBD oil than with the broad-spectrum one. You can also take CBD gummies when planning to ease into sleep while listening to soothing music.

The gummies will clear your mind, improve your focus, and help you enjoy your music with a relaxed mind and improved focus. Plus, gummies take around 1-2 hours to show their effects, making them perfect for a chill and relaxing long music session followed by deep sleep.

Some Music Recommendations To Enjoy with CBD

Here’s a list of our hand-picked music titles for an enjoyable music session with CBD :

Mahal by Glass Beams

Air by Moon Safari

Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd

Summer Love by Lynx Cane

On Hold by The xx

High by the Beach by Lana Del Ray

Glue by Bicep

Divine Moment of Truth by Shpongles

Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

Everyone Knows by Slow Dive

In my head by the bedroom

Losing My Religion by REM

Como Me Queries by Khurangbin

No Surprises by Radiohead

Let It Happen by Tame Impala

Gooey by Glass Animals

On Melancholy Hill by Gorillaz

One Inch Punch by Yin Yin

Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses

Billie Jean by Michael Jackson

Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana

Purple Haze by Jimi Hendrix

Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd

Conclusion

Both CBD and music have the ability to make you calm, composed, and relaxed. Merging both results in an even better experience. CBD heightens your sense of perception, triggers your brain’s reward system, and clears your mind, which ultimately results in a better music-listening experience.

When you listen to music after consuming it, it hits you better and makes you feel more connected to the depths of the music. CBD and music can provide you relief and recovery after a stressful day without causing any side effects. Remember, always buy CBD from reputable brands like Colorado Botanicals.

Always start experimenting with a lower CBD dosage, and stay hydrated. Lastly, do give the music list we gave above a shot next time you sit for a CBD and music listening session; we bet you’ll have a great time.



