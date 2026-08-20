Years, a U.K.-based fresh dog food subscription service that has served approximately 40,000 customers in 2026, issued a voluntary recall of nearly all its fresh meal recipes on August 17 after receiving 192 reports of dogs developing sudden bilateral dry eye, a condition known medically as keratoconjunctivitis sicca or KCS.

The condition causes a rapid drop in tear production in both eyes, leaving them red, irritated and painful, and can lead to vision loss if severe and left untreated.

The company is investigating buckwheat as a possible contributing factor, specifically whether part of its buckwheat supply may have been contaminated.

A February blog post, since deleted from the company's website, had assured customers buckwheat was safe for dogs in the portions they were using.

No causal link between the food, the buckwheat and the eye problems has been officially established, and laboratory and toxicology testing is ongoing.

If your dog eats Years meals: stop feeding them immediately. Do not donate, sell or give the remaining food to other animals.

Years will arrange free collection of unused meals and apply a full credit to your account. Subscriptions have been paused for six weeks while the company reformulates its recipes using quinoa in place of buckwheat.

If your dog has had any sudden eye changes, redness, discharge, squinting or difficulty seeing, contact your veterinarian promptly. Early treatment makes a real difference with KCS.