Donna the Buffalo /Bess Greenberg

Thurs Feb 9, 2017 8pm Iron Works, tickets $27

Hard to find a better crew of happy jammers than Donna The Buffalo. Founders of grassroots festivals and frequent headliners at Blue Heron, the band from the tiny village of Trumansburg, NY has been making people smile and dance for a long time. In fact, they played for Artvoice’s first anniversary in 1991. When they formed, a friend suggested the name “Dawn of the Buffalo.” They found out later they had misunderstood what the friend said. Donna the Buffalo will transport you to a country porch on a sunny day with a gaggle of gifted musicians celebrating life.