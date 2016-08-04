Drums Along the Waterfront to perform at Ralph Wilson Stadium
DRUMS ALONG THE WATERFRONT TOUR
Ralph Wilson Stadium, Sunday, August 7th at 7:00 pm
Tickets starting at $51
Drums Along The Waterfront, Sanctioned by Drum Corps International, features the top seven drum corps in the world competing for the “Tour of Champions.” The reigning and seventeen-time world champion Blue Devils from Concord, California defend their title.!
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