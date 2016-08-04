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Drums Along the Waterfront to perform at Ralph Wilson Stadium

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Frank Parlato

DRUMS ALONG THE WATERFRONT TOUR

Ralph Wilson Stadium, Sunday, August 7th at 7:00 pm

Tickets starting at $51

Drums Along The Waterfront, Sanctioned by Drum Corps International, features the top seven drum corps in the world competing for the “Tour of Champions.” The reigning and seventeen-time world champion Blue Devils from Concord, California defend their title.!