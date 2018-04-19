DRUNK DRIVER SENTENCED FOR HIGH SPEED CRASH THAT SEVERELY INJURED TWO OTHERS

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 34-year-old Marshawn Levy of Buffalo has been sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski to 12 months in jail.

On May 13, 2017, the defendant was driving northbound on Bailey Avenue at a high rate of speed when he crashed head-on into a car that was stopped in the southbound lane to make a turn onto East Delavan Avenue. Levy had a BAC of .12% at the time of the crash. The collision caused serious physical injuries to the other car’s driver, 27-year-old Dwight Daniels, and his passenger, 25-year-old Trevor Jenkins.

Daniels was hospitalized at ECMC for about a month due to a severe injury to his leg. Jenkins suffered a traumatic brain injury. Since the crash, Jenkins has not been able to speak or feed himself. Also, he suffers from seizures and remains in a wheelchair. Jenkins is still receiving long-term care at ECMC’s Terrace View Facility.

Levy pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault in the First Degree in February 2018.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit and Senior Investigator Robert McMahon from the Amherst Police Department for their outstanding police work.

Assistant District Attorney Kelley A. Omel of the DA’s Special Investigations Unit prosecuted the case.

This information is provided by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office