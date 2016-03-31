Dyngus Day Parade
Photos By Christina Cooke
The adverse weather on Dyngus Day went largely unnoticed by both those marching in the parade and those watching. One lucky crew (below) had a bird’s eye view from the window of their house.
Photos By Christina Cooke
The adverse weather on Dyngus Day went largely unnoticed by both those marching in the parade and those watching. One lucky crew (below) had a bird’s eye view from the window of their house.
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!
Add Your Comment