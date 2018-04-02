“Eastman Entertains: At The Movies” Tabletop Displays return to the George Eastman Museum May 8–20





23 creatively styled table settings, tablescapes, and floral arrangements

inspired by popular movies on view in the historic mansion;

accompanying film series at the Dryden Theatre





Rochester, N.Y.—The George Eastman Museum has announced that its popular Eastman Entertains: At the Movies, will be on view from Tuesday, May 8, through Sunday, May 20.

For two weeks only, a spectacular array of creatively styled table settings and floral arrangements inspired by popular motion pictures—including My Fair Lady, A League of Their Own, Steel Magnolias, and The Goonies—will be displayed throughout the mansion of entrepreneur and philanthropist George Eastman.

Now in its third year, Eastman Entertains pays homage to George Eastman’s own entertaining of friends, family, and business colleagues at his grand East Avenue residence. As Rochester’s leading citizen, Eastman was accustomed to hosting guests, and he ensured that each luncheon, dinner party, and event was a memorable experience for them. This display continues to honor the tradition of entertaining at the mansion that Eastman cherished.

The 23 creative tablescapes and arrangements throughout the National Historic Landmark mansion were designed by Eastman Museum Council members, local garden club members, florists, or specialty retailers.

As a complement to the displays in the mansion, the Dryden Theatre will screen five of the films that provided inspiration for this elegant and elaborate display.

Eastman Entertains: At the Movies Film Series

Cleopatra (Cecil B. DeMille, US 1934, 100 min., 35mm)

Tuesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (Vincente Minnelli, US 1950, 93 min, 35mm)

Thursday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 14, 1:30 p.m. – Senior Matinee—Free for 55+

Carousel (Henry King, US 1956, 124 min., 16mm)

Thursday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 21, 1:30 p.m. – Senior Matinee—Free for 55+

South Pacific (Joshua Logan, US 1958, 140 min., 35mm)

Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 4, 1:30 p.m. – Senior Matinee—Free for 55+

The Great Gatsby (Baz Luhrmann, US 2013, 142 min., 35mm)

Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.

A special preview party is scheduled for Monday, May 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 general or $100 patrons— patron level includes a pass for all films in the Eastman Entertains film series. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, May 1: (585) 327-4935. Guests will enjoy prosecco, wine, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to see Eastman Entertains: At the Movies before it opens to the public.

Eastman Entertains is presented by the Eastman Museum Council and the museum’s Landscape Committee. Admission is free to members and included with general museum admission.

About the George Eastman Museum

Founded in 1947, the George Eastman Museum is the world’s oldest photography museum and one of the largest film archives in the United States, located on the historic Rochester estate of entrepreneur and philanthropist George Eastman, the pioneer of popular photography. Its holdings comprise more than 400,000 photographs, 28,000 motion picture films, the world’s preeminent collection of photographic and cinematographic technology, one of the leading libraries of books related to photography and cinema, and extensive holdings of documents and other objects related to George Eastman. As a research and teaching institution, the Eastman Museum has an active publishing program and, through its two joint master’s degree programs with the University of Rochester, makes critical contributions to the fields of film preservation and of photographic preservation and collection management. For more information, visit eastman.org.