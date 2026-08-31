Evan Neal Released By New York Giants

The New York Giants released Evan Neal on Sunday, four years after selecting the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Alabama product seventh overall in the 2022 draft with hopes he would anchor their offensive line for a decade.

He played 29 games, started 27, never looked like the dominant lineman he was projected to be and has not played in a regular season game since 2024.

The NFL career arc of Evan Neal is a cautionary tale about the difficulty of projecting offensive linemen. He played right tackle his first three seasons and struggled against speed, particularly hand-fighting and recovery when beaten to the edge.

The Giants moved him to right guard before the 2025 season trying to find a better fit. He then missed all of 2025 with injuries. He re-signed on a one-year deal with no guaranteed money this spring under new coach John Harbaugh, who gave him a clean slate.

He spent most of camp with the third team. First-round pick Francis Mauigoa took the starting guard job. Neal never got back into the competition.

"Had a clean slate but spent most of summer with third-team," ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported. A player that physically gifted, 6-foot-7 with rare length and athleticism, will almost certainly get waiver claims or free agent interest. A change of scenery has unlocked failed tackles before. But for the Giants, the Evan Neal chapter is closed.