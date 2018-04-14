FACE2FACE INITIATIVE: BUILDING BRIDGES OF CHANGE IN WNY

A Continuation of Conversation, Celebration and Movement

NIAGARA FALLS, NY – On Friday, May 4, 2018, Covenant of Grace Ministries, in conjunction with various community partners, is pleased to present the 2nd Annual Face2Face Initiative 2018: The Continuation. This two event community experience serves as a platform to ignite conversation aimed at “Bridging the Gap Between the Communities within the Community,” focusing on four major areas that affect us all: economics, education, healthcare, and race relations.

On Friday, policy makers, industry experts and community voices will gather in to continue the discussion surrounding the area’s economic development, Western New York’s educational climate, access to healthcare, and bridging racial divides. Interactive exchange will occur as moderators and facilitators bring, present and push this conversation from words to action plans. Beginning at 9:00 am, confirmed panelists and guests include:

 Mark Laurie, Superintendent – Niagara Falls Public Schools

 Felicia Johnson, Project Manager/Community Relations – Community Health Center of Niagara Falls

 Kelly M. Showard, Director of Community Relations – Erie County Medical Center

That same night, Face2Face will host its Black Tie Affair, where individuals who have truly made an impact on the Niagara Falls community will be honored, including:

 Ms. Ella “Nookey” Moore, Perseverance Award

 Pastor Georgie Davey, Trailblazer Award

The affair will feature musical performances by Carlton Wilcox and the Wilcox Band and Cari Clark Redl Lotus, The Poet. Tickets can be purchased at face2faceinitiative.eventbrite.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club. Doors open at 6:00 pm.

Both events on May 4, 2018 will take place at the Sheraton at the Falls, located at 300 Third Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303. Community agencies, organizations and local vendors will be participating at both events. For more information, a complete list of participants, or to find out how to donate or become a sponsor, please visit face2faceinitiative.eventbrite.com, or Face2Face Initiative on Facebook.

ABOUT FACE2FACE INITIATIVE

Now in its second year, the Face2Face Initiative is a growing community based movement that is passionate about bridging gaps through dialogue, planning, and connection. Birthed out of a vision to see a more unified Niagara Falls, founder and visionary Bishop Joseph Brinson, Jr. recognizes this can only happen when policy makers, social activists, service providers, and community members come together with the focus of addressing disparities while creating opportunities for inclusion. Recognizing that “it’s bigger than church”, the Face2Face initiative will play an increasing role in “bridging gaps between the communities within the community” by addressing the local issues surrounding economic development, healthcare, race relations, and education.