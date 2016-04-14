Film Now Playing 4.14.16

OPENING

BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT-Sequel starring Ice Cube and the old barbershop crew as they come together to bring some much needed change to their sturggling neighborhood. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden. Transit Drive-In

CRIMINAL- Action-thriller about a dead C.I.A. agent (Ryan Reynolds) who has his memories, secrets, and skills implanted into a death row inmate (Kevin Costner) in the hopes that he will stop a diabolocal terrorist plot. Directed by Ariel Vormen. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

THE JUNGLE BOOK- Disney’s live-action adventure film retelling the story of Mowgli (Neel Sethi), an orphan boy who sets out on a journey of discovery, guided by animal spirits voiced by Bill Murray, Ben Kinglsey, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johanssen, and others. Directed by Jon Favreau. Aurora, Flix, Hamburg Palace, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Walden, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Niagara

MARGUERITE- Drama set in 1921 France about a wealthy woman (Catherine Frot) who follows her passion to sing in front of audiences, while no one tells her how bad she is. Directed by Xavier Giannoli. Eastern Hills

ETC.

THE BOY AND THE BEAST- Japanese Anime. North Park

DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954)- Classic Hitchcock Thriller starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly. The Screening Room Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue 730

A FILM ABOUT COFFEE (2014)- Documentary examining the processes. preperations, and preferences of specialty coffees around the world. Directed by Brandon Loper. Presented by the Cultivate Cinema Circle. Buffalo Public library free screening Sat. 1

LABYRINTH (1986)- Jim Henson’s cult classic fantasy adventure film starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connely. North Park Sat. and Sun. 1130am

PARIS , TEXAS (1984)- Wim Wender’s most celebrated film starring Harry Dean Stanton. Dipson Amherst Thu. 7

WALTZ WITH BASHIR (2008)- Ari Folman’s Isreali animated war documentary depicts his search foor his lost memories as a soldier during the Lebanon War. Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Tue. 7