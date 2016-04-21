Film Now Playing – 4.21.16

OPENING

BORN TO BE BLUE- Biographical drama about jazz trumpeter Chet Baker (Ethan Hawke) as he attempts to stage a comeback in the late 1960s. Directed by Robert Budreau. Eastern Hills

ELVIS AND NIXON- Historical drama detailing rock n’ roll icon Elvis Presley (Michael Shannon) journey to the White House to request a meeting with President Richard Nixon (Kevin Spacey). Directed by Liza Johnson. Dipson Amherst

A HOLOGRAM FOR THE KING- Drama about an American businessman (Tom Hanks) trying to close the deal of a lifetime in Saudi Arabia with the help of a beautiful doctor (Sarita Choudhury) and a wise-cracking taxi driver (Alexander Black). Directed by Tom Twyker. Dipson Amherst, Eastern Hills

THE HUNSTMAN: WINTER’S WAR- Fantasy-adventure prequel to Snow White and the Hunstman starring Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, and Emily Blunt. Directed by Cedric Nicholas-Troyan. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden.

MILES AHEAD- Biographical-drama about legendary jazz trumpeter Miles Davis (Don Cheadle) as he attempts to reclaim his recordings from music execs while coping with his substance abuse. Directed by Don Cheadle. Dipson Amherst, Regal Elmwood, Regal Quaker

ETC.

ALIEN DOUBLE FEATURE- Back-toback screening of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece Alen (1979) and James Cameron’s action heavy sequel Aliens (1986), both classics that redefined the genre and gave movie-goers one of the most iconic film heroine’s in Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). North Park Tue. 7

AMOUR (2012)- Michael Haeneke’s french drama concerns how the throes of alzheimer’s affects the bond between an aging couple (Jean-Louise Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva). Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Thu. 7

COMMUNITY ACTION CENTER- LGBT experimental film presented as part of Squeaky Wheel’s Reel Queer film series. Squeaky Wheel Thu. 7

I AM BELFAST- Mark Cousin’s documentary explores the history of Northern Ireland’s capital city. Presented by the Cultivate Cinema Circle. North Park Thu. 930

THE PRIVATE EYES (1980)- Comedy mystery about two goofy Scotland Yard detectives Tim Conway and Don Knots) sent to investigate foul play at a London mansion. The Screening Room Sat. and Tue. 730

WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE (2009)- Spike Jonze adaptation of Maurice Sendack’s classic children’s book about a young boy who returns into a world of fantasy. North Park Sat. and Sun. 1130a

WINGS OF DESIRE (1987)- Wim Wenders masterpiece concerns an angel (Bruno Ganz) who tires of his existence and longs to be mortal, falling in love with a human. Presented by the Cultivate Cinema Circle. Dipson Amherst 7