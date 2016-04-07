Film Now Playing 4.7

OPENING

THE BOSS- Comedy starring Melissa McCarthy as a millionaire mogul who attempts to rebrand herself as America’s sweetheart following a prison sentence for insider trading. Co-starring Kristen Bell and Peter Dinklage. Directed by Ben Falcone. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

DEMOLITION- Comedy-Drama from director Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Wild) starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an investment banker coping with his wife’s tragic death whose increasingly confessional series of letter’s to a vending machine company attract the attention of a customer service rep (Naomi Watts) who he shares an unlikely connection. Co-starring Chris Cooper. Dipson Amherst, Eastern Hills

HARDCORE HENRY- First-person action film told through the yes of Henry, a super-soldier with no memory who must stop a vicious warlord and save the woman he loves. Starring Sharlto Copley, Haley Bennet, and Tim Roth. Directed by Iila Naishulla. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

ETC.

BEAU TRAVAIL (2000)- French auteur Claire Denis’ art house masterpiece loosely adapts Herman Melville’s Billy Budd to a contemporary setting, concerning an ex-Foreign Legion officer (Denis Levant) leading his troops in the Gulf of Djibouti. Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Tue. 7

DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954)- Alfred Hitchcock’s classic mystery concerns an ex-tennis pro (Tony Wendice) and his plot to murder his wife (Grace Kelly). The Screening Room Fri. and Sat. 730

FREE WILLY (1993)- Family drama about a boy’s unlikely friendship with a killer whale and his attempts to free the creature from his aquarium. North Park Sat. and Sun. 1130a

THE IRON GIANT (1999)-Brad Bird’s critically acclaimed animated family film and cold war fable about a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space in 1950s small town America. Eastern Hills Sat. 10a

MOTHER (2010)- Haunting korean thriller from director Joon-Ho Bong (The Host, Snowpiercer) which explores the desperate lengths a mother will go to protect her child. Roycroft Film Society, 141 Girard Ave. East Aurora. Sun. 4