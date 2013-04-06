For others, it is just a necessary drudgery

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Hester and Pritchard must find creative ways to keep the program alive by hosting several fundraisers each year, such as a recent Empty Bowls event. Oconee elementary students handcrafted ceramic bowls that were sold at the Empty Bowls dinner. All proceeds benefited the Food for Kids program.

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