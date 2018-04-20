The Fredonia Technology Incubator Arts and Business Luncheon Series Features Artist, Entrepreneur Ted Sharon

FREDONIA, N.Y. (April 20, 2018) – The Fredonia Technology Incubator hosts the twelfth installment of the Arts and Business Luncheon series with guest speaker Ted Sharon on April 27, 2018. Sharon is the Head of Performance for the Department of Theatre and Dance at Fredonia, the founder of Venture Productions, an Incubator client. His forum will further explore the business side of the arts in his presentation “Dunkirk vs. Goliath: How a Car Breakdown Saved Me from Broadway”.

“This series provides a unique insight on the relationship between arts and business,” said Incubator Director Chuck Cornell. “An artist and entrepreneur like Ted Sharon is an ideal presenter who can share his experience.”

The event will take place at the Fredonia Technology Incubator on Friday, April 27 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. The Incubator is located at 214 Central Avenue, Dunkirk, NY 14048. The event is free and open to the public. Guests must register as seating is limited https://ftiartsluncheontedsharon.eventbrite.com. Lunch will be provided.

Sharon will discuss topics including starting and growing a business, local economic growth, community revitalization, and how to balance a baby bottle on a conference call. When asked about his appearance as guest speaker, Sharon says “My dream for the luncheon would be a room full of like-minded people who want to take their passions – their ideas and energy – and turn them into poetry”.

Sharon’s stage work has been seen both on and off Broadway, and his on camera credits include work for the National Science Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as universities and corporate clients. The company promises to create content with high attention to detail and in a unique way that will “bring your stories to life!” To learn more about the company visit www.venture.productions.

Venture Productions is a video and stage production company founded by Ted Sharon in 2016 as a client of the Fredonia Technology Incubator.





The Fredonia Technology Incubator promotes economic growth in Western New York by supporting entrepreneurship and the development of new, innovative companies into successful business ventures. The incubator provides administrative and business services, mentoring, networking, professional consulting, educational opportunities, and access to capital and work ready space.

The incubator is housed within Fredonia’s Division of Engagement and Economic Development (EED) established in 2013 to facilitate and support university-community collaborations that enhance the intellectual, cultural, artistic and economic vibrancy of the region. Such collaborations include active community engagement and partnerships with local and regional organizations, governments, businesses and universities.