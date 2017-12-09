FRI DEC 8 – SIMPLE PLAN at Rapids Theater

The Juno award-winning Canadian punk-pop band from Montreal is doing something interesting. They’re not on tour promoting their newest recording (they’re doing that online). Instead, the band tour revisits their debut album No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls, which they play in its entirety. Since fifteen years ago that album kicked them from an obscure band in Quebec to a mainstream hitmaker it’s probably fun to recollect that glory.

“We put out a record that we truly cared about,” said drummer Chuck Comeau. “It wasn’t an attempt to put out something that we hate and make a lot of money. It truly was a reflection of our tastes and what we loved.”











