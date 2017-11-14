FRI NOV 17 – Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation presents Buffalo’s ‘THE LAST WALTZ’ at Asbury Hall

The Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation and Babeville are presenting a reenactment of “The Last Waltz” featuring talent from the Buffalo area, the cast is as follows:

Doug Yeomans is Robbie Robertson, the band leader for the concert. The rest of The Band are: Jim Whitford as Rick Danko, Pete Holquin as Levon Helm, Ron Davis-Garth Hudson and Jim Ehinger-Richard Manuel.

Special guests for the evening will include Buck Quigley, Tom Makar, Dan Delano, Jerry Hall, Sharon Bailey, Rod Nickson, Joyce Wilson Nixon, Erin Benning, Michael McGuire, Leah Zicari, Ted Cacciatore, Eric Crittenden, Frank Grizanti, Joelle Labert, Mark Norris, Kevin Cox, Bill Smith, Matt Harris, Joe Parisi, Al Jaenecki, Harry Fackelman, Phil Knoerzer and The Brothers Blue; Charlie Coughlin, Matt Sperber and Ben Haravitch.

Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show at Ticketweb, Babeville Box Office (M-F 10a-5p), Sportsmen’s Tavern, or charge by phone 866-777-8932

7pm Doors 8pm Show







