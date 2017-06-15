Friday June 16 – NINTH ANNUAL BBQ & BLUES BASH

Buffalo Iron Works Fri June 16th 5pm $25

Does anything go together better than beer, BBQ and blues? This outdoor concert and BBQ food-fest will feature Buffalo’s best blues, rock & jam lineup, including Miller and Other Sinners, The Hayden Fogle Band, Tim Britt Band and then Electric Salmon at the official after-party at Buffalo Iron Works. Guests can sample BBQ from some of the best in town including BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbecue, Babz BBW, Fat Bob’s Smokehouse and Big Belly BBQ. Along with the star-studded 4-hour concert followed by the official after-party at Buffalo Iron Works, tickets include refreshments from Labatt and other local distributors.