Georges Niang Agrees To One-Year Deal With Golden State

The Golden State Warriors completed their 15-man roster Tuesday by signing veteran power forward Georges Niang to a one-year, $3.9 million deal, the same day they also agreed to a one-year minimum contract with guard Brandon Williams.

Both are the first external free agent signings Golden State has made this summer after a roster that otherwise remained largely stable.

Niang, 33, sat out all of 2025-26 after fracturing his left foot in September before the season began.

He returns entering his 11th NBA season as a career 40 percent three-point shooter, the kind of reliable floor spacer Steve Kerr can put around Steph Curry at the end of the bench.

Before the injury ended his season before it started, Niang had appeared in 72, 76, 78, 82 and 79 games over the previous five seasons, a remarkably durable player for his position. He last played for the Atlanta Hawks.

He slides into a reserve frontcourt role behind Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are both sidelined to start the season recovering from injuries, which means Niang may see more early minutes than his spot on the depth chart suggests.

The Warriors, for the first time since their 2021-22 championship season, are entering the year with a complete 15-man roster.