'Gilded Age' Season 4 Premieres November 1st And The Teaser Trailer Is Out

HBO announced Monday that The Gilded Age Season 4 premieres Sunday November 1 at 9 PM ET on HBO and Max, eight new episodes from Julian Fellowes arriving fourteen months after Season 3 wrapped in June 2025. A teaser trailer arrived with the date.

The teaser is exactly what fans wanted. Christine Baranski's Agnes Van Rhijn gets the best line, Ada asks "Shouldn't we leave vengeance to the Lord?" to which Agnes replies: "Not if we want it done properly. I find often the Lord is too lenient."

She has not changed. The official logline has: "Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position.

Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for."

The stakes from Season 3 are clear, George left Bertha after recovering from his near-fatal shooting, unwilling to let her continue using their children as pieces in her social chess game.

Morgan Spector told reporters George and Bertha are trying to find their way back to each other. The teaser shows them dancing together at a ball, though the context around that dance looks anything but reconciled.

Tony winner Adrienne Warren joins the cast in an undisclosed role. Jim Gaffigan, Dennis Haysbert and Phylicia Rashad are also back. November 1. Sunday nights on HBO.