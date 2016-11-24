GRAPHIC TRAFFIC

HAVE A GRAPHIC NOVEL FAN IN YOUR FAMILY? Queen City Books offers a few gift suggesstions.

RICK AND MORTY: VOLUME ONE

“This collection includes the first five issues of the comic book series; after reading, you will be left wanting more. A special bonus section continues the hilarity, showcasing the entire family.





THIS ONE SUMMER

“Not since Craig Thompson’s Blankets has there been a better graphic novel of human emotion. Added to Mariko’s narrative, this one is hard to put down, one I’m sure you’ll cherish for years.”





PAPER GIRLS, VOLUME 1

“The titular Paper Girls are a delightful bunch of teenage misfits, a girl gang who bond over being the only girls in their neighborhood to deliver the morning papers.”





BITCH PLANET, VOLUME 1: EXTRAORDINARY MACHINE

“Her presence, and the presence of other women of excellence in this text, shows us that punishment for “noncompliance” – as defined by patriarchy – is keeping women from full ownership of their limitless potential.”





REBELS: A WELL-REGULATED MILITIA

“Their battles are not for life or liberty. Instead, they fight in the pursuit of happiness, as these rebels want their own opinions to be known, and respected.”





THE VISION VOL.1: LITTLE WORSE THAN A MAN

“If you are looking for an odd, atmospheric science fiction story along the lines of the best the Rod Sterling ever had to offer, or an offbeat, wholly unique super hero story, Vision is a book that will not disappoint.