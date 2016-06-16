Graphic Traffic, presented by Queen City Bookstore INC.

FUTURE QUEST #1

Jeff Parker (Author) and Evan “Doc” Shaner and Steve Rude (Illustrators)

DC Comics (Publisher)

Review by Michael Hoffert Jr.

Long ago, before the rise of television shows like “Adventure Time” and “The Powerpuff Girls,” Cartoon Network showed only old cartoons. Many of these cartoons were produced by Hanna-Barbera in the 60s and 70s, when they were best known for “The Flintsones” and “The Jetsons.” Still, a great many of them were adventure shows with comic book roots. “Johnny Quest” and “Space Ghost” were designed by comic book legend Alex Toth, and excited me just as they had my father’s generation. Now, DC Comics, current owner of those cartoons, is trying to reignite that spark. “Future Quest” is a fun and exciting romp. Trying to weave all of the Hanna-Barbera adventure shows together with some good old-fashioned dimension-hopping, Jeff Parker manages to capture the unique voices and tones of each cartoon. Johnny Quest’s father, Dr. Benton Quest, is investigating holes in reality, while trying to stay one step ahead of his archenemy. Meanwhile, Johnny and his adopted brother Hadji are exploring the Florida Everglades when evil makes its presence known. Helping Parker bring the story to life are artists “Doc” Shaner and Steve Rude, both of whom feel like a natural fit for these characters as well as being worthy successors to the great Alex Toth. Each has a simple, yet effective, style that evokes a timeless quality; both are magnificent panel-to-panel storytellers, and their art is wonderfully colored by premier comics colorist Jordie Bellaire. If you’re like me, and remember spending your Saturdays watching the adventures of these characters, or are just looking for a fun and engaging comic to share with the whole family, “Future Quest” is off to a promising start. Please note, this is a standard comic book edition.

DC UNIVERSE REBIRTH

Geoff Johns (Author) and Gary Frank, Ethan Van Sciver, Ivan Reis, Phil Jiminez (Illustrators)

DC Comics (Publisher)

Review by Gabriel Allandro.

Five years ago, DC Comics rebooted the DC Universe with its New 52 initiative, de-aging its continuity until the era of superhumans was only five years old. As an enthusiast whose love of comics dates to the mid 1970s, I — and many other fans — felt betrayed by the decision to jettison decades of continuity in favor of the New 52 initiative. I gave it a chance, but ended up being largely disappointed as DC made misstep after misstep. In DC Universe Rebirth, writer Geoff Johns, evil genius that he is, has harnessed the disappointment and anger of older fans, and the natural curiosity of others, to craft a story powered by those traits. First, insert a fan-favorite character who hasn’t been seen — in fact, who has been replaced — in the New 52 as the narrator and protagonist. Second, make said character aware of the fact that much of the universe’s history and emotional resonance is missing, and advance the theory that the New 52’s continuity is not, as previously thought, a mere accident of time travel gone awry, but the result of a deliberate attack on the DC Universe. Third, give tantalizing hints of the way things should be, the way fans remember, to get them invested. Fourth, wrap it all up in gorgeous art crafted by a trio of comics legends. Finally, end the story with a mindblowing hint at who the Big Bad really is, showing that this story is merely the beginning of something a lot bigger — an exciting, revitalized DC Universe. Be warned: If you read Rebirth, you will soon be addicted. And that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be. Please note, DC Universe Rebirth is a $5.99, 80 page edition.



