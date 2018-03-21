Great-Paying Jobs That You Can Get with an Associate’s Degree

There are actually quite a few different high-paying jobs that you can get with no more than an associate’s degree. These days a lot of people are looking for decent jobs that don’t require a ton of education, and these are just a few of them. If you want to start earning more but don’t want to wait four or even six years, it is important that you know what your options are.

Paralegal





Paralegals can make up to $80,000 with a median salary of around $40,000. As a paralegal, you will be responsible for providing licensed lawyers with help organizing files, fact checking for cases, and a number of other things. There is a high demand for paralegals right now, and the job outlook looks excellent for the next five years. You only need an associate’s degree to get this type of job.

Air Traffic Controller





An air traffic controller is responsible for guiding aircrafts safely through the skies and back onto the ground. These professionals can make up to $120,000 per year, and it only requires an associate’s degree. You will want to keep in mind that you will be able to make more by getting a bachelor’s degree, but it’s certainly not required. It can be quite a stressful job, but it pays well and doesn’t demand a lot of education to get employed.

MRI Technologist





Another great job that you can get with an associates degree is an MRI technologist. These professionals typically work in hospitals operating Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines. They also help doctors to come up with diagnoses for patients. MRI techs make an average of $58,000 each year, which isn’t bad considering all you need is an associate’s degree.

Radiation Therapist





A radiation therapist can make up to $80,000 each year, and they are responsible for treating patients who have cancer and other conditions that require radiation therapy. Many of these professionals work in hospitals as well as outpatient treatment centers across the country. If you want to work in healthcare but don’t want to spend a long time in school, this is one of the best options you have.

Cardiovascular Technologist





If you want to work in the healthcare industry, you might want to think about becoming a cardiovascular technologist. This type of job involves working with sophisticated imaging technology that is used to diagnose people with heart and vascular issues. All you need is an associate’s degree to get this job, and you can make as much as $54,000 per year. There are a lot of these jobs available right now, and the demand for them is only expected to increase in the coming years.

Computer Programmer





A computer programmer makes around $70,000 per year, but there is a lot more earning potential the more education you have under your belt. All you need is an associate’s degree to get a job as a computer programmer, but it’s highly recommended that you go for your bachelor’s if you want to make more money. There are different areas of computer programming, so it’s important that you do some research before deciding which one you want to go into.

Physical Therapist Assistant





Another great job in healthcare that only requires a two-year associate’s degree is that of a physical therapist assistant. If you want to play an important role in helping to heal others who have been injured, this job could be perfect for you. Most people in this position make about $52,000, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door if you’re interested in healthcare. You’ll get to assist licensed physical therapists to help people who are recovering from surgeries or illnesses on a regular basis. This is an extremely rewarding line of work to think about going into.

Computer Network Specialists





If you are good with computers and interested in technology, it might be a good idea to look into becoming a computer network specialist. This particular job is perfect for those who love working with computers. Those who have this job will be responsible for keeping entire networks of computers online and running smoothly. You can make up to $60,000, and all you need is an associate’s degree. You will be required to identify and solve problems with computer networks on a regular basis. This job definitely requires some creative problem solving, and it can be quite challenging. Anyone who loves technology should think about this career option.

These days there are many exciting and high-paying jobs that don’t require a lot of education. It’s always a good idea to get a bachelor’s degree of some kind, but you don’t necessarily need one to make good money. The more time you spend looking into these careers, the better off you will be.