Car Safety-The Guys at 2480Autos Lose a Watermelon

Dan at 2480Autos spent all last week entertaining his friend who is visiting from Cordele, Georgia. For those of you who don’t know Cordele is the watermelon capitol of the world. No surprise then that Dan’s best friend is a watermelon. They mostly just drive around and talk. Unfortunately, his buddy was sitting a little too close to his airbag when Dan was rearended by a City of Buffalo garbage truck. Sadly, Dan lost his best friend… but the entire accident was captured on video. It’s something he wanted to share with the world to prevent anything like this from happening again.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: Death of a Watermellon