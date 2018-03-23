Help Actress Diane Gaidry Win Her Fight Against Cancer

Diane Gaidry is a Buffalo actress whom many local readers know or know of. The following is reprinted from You Caring, a leading online, free fundraising site. The page for Diane was organized by Beth Smietana.

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“You have cancer.”

Those powerful three words can change your life, your plans, and sometimes your future. My lifelong friend Diane Gaidry heard those very words on January 9 when she received a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer, known as HER2-positive.

A life coach with a true gift for listening, Diane has a powerful spirit, and it’s always been her nature to surround herself with love, honor, and acceptance. Those of you who know her love her for these and many other reasons. Those of you who don’t would love her for all the same reasons.

Diane believes, as many do, that the body’s own immune system is the best defense against the cancer cells that remain in her body. But her immune system needs help. Diane has elected to undergo a holistic treatment plan that includes many therapies specifically designed to bolster her immune system and alter her body chemistry in an effort to combat the malignant cells. She has already made great strides so far.

Because Diane’s choice of treatment for her healing is not conventional, none of her treatments, which she receives multiple times a week, are covered by insurance. But that doesn’t change the fact that every facet—from her vitamin infusions to her nutrient therapies to her strict diet—are all essential to her chosen healing regimen and key to winning this fight. In addition to these ongoing treatments, Diane’s initial breast removal surgery cost in excess of $15,000.

Join me and Diane’s family—her mother, Barbara (a cancer survivor herself); her husband, Tom; her step-daughter, Bella; her brother, Brian; her father, Tom—and many, many others in helping our sister and friend fight this horrible disease by donating whatever you can. By giving your support, you’ll help honor her personal choice for treatment.

Thank you for your kindness and consideration and for helping Diane. As she often says in her coaching sessions, “When the what is clear, the how will appear.” Together, we can show Diane how true her mantra really is.

For those of you who don’t know Diane or her work as an actress, enjoy this slideshow of stills put together by her fan club, or watch her best-known film, Loving Annabelle, on Amazon. Diane’s more recent work and philosophies shine through at Verite Life Coaching.

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In response to the support and care, friends, and even strangers offer, Diane wrote: “I am so grateful for this overwhelming outpouring of generosity and love. I want to connect with each of you personally but in the meantime, I hope that this message reaches you and adequately expresses my appreciation. Thank you thank you thank you.”

To learn more about You Caring and how to donate to help Diane .