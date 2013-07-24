High time Canada names a national bird

It Canada Day weekend and our country doesn yet have a national bird. This can be fixed. After all, we have the beaver as an official emblem and we even have a national horse.

Every province and territory has an official bird. Ontario is the common loon. The loon is sometimes mistakenly thought of as Canada bird. or New Zealand kiwi. Mexico even has two, the golden eagle and the crested caracara.

A national bird for Canada could result in a boost in national pride and a bit more interest in our country natural beauty. I can even imagine a modest economic bump.

If a bird was established as a national emblem, it would make sense for it to meet some basic criteria. Canada Goose Outlet http://www.icanadagoosereview.top/ For example, the bird should have wide distribution across the nation.

An all season resident of Canada would make sense. We would want a distinctive species and ideally a bird not already claimed by another jurisdiction.

A number of people have made suggestions in the past.

After suggesting seven criteria, he presented a compelling case. The gray jay is a smart bird that is found across the country. It is both tough and attractive and was once known as the Canada jay.

A downy woodpecker would be a legitimate candidate. The Canada goose has the right name but I not sure there would be broad based support for this species. Some non birders consider it to be a nuisance.

The red tailed hawk has been suggested by James Cowan of the Canadian Raptor Conservancy. This organization has even lobbied for a national bird. have over 80,000 names on our petition, he said. Cowan has been working with his local MP, Diane Finley.

I would put the spruce grouse on a short list. It lives in Canada year round. It is a handsome bird that even has some red highlights. It can be seen in every province and territory and it is almost uniquely Canadian. In fact, it Latin name is Falcipennis Canadensis.

To establish a new official national symbol for Canada, it would have to be recognized by an Act of Parliament, by Royal Proclamation or by a Ministerial declaration.

I recently asked James Moore, Canada Minister of Canadian Heritage why we don have a national bird yet and learned that Government of Canada is not actively considering proposals to adopt a bird as a national symbol. do celebrate birds on coins. In addition to the ubiquitous loonie, a Canada goose was featured on the 1967 silver dollar and a rock dove was on the penny that same year.

I was surprised to learn that the Royal Canadian Mint has produced a number of specialty coins that feature birds. Some have full colour imagery.

Since 1946 there has been a history of featuring birds on Canadian postage stamps. Several dozen images ranging from the western grebe to the Atlantic puffin have beautified our mail. To view these, search on on stamps: Canada. spruce grouse was featured on a 34 cent stamp in 1986. One of my favorite bird stamps features the Canada warbler. This beautiful species breeds across Canada and could be in a conversation about a national bird.

Do you have a suggestion for Canada national bird? Let me know, or tell your Member of Parliament. They would love to hear from you.

Planning a summer road trip? One way to pique youngsters interest in birds is to play an avian version of 20 questions. It can be pitched to any level of difficulty. He recently put out Caterpillars and Dragonflies with Firefly Books. These aren just kid tested. Earley created these books with his son and daughter.