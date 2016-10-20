







ROD PICOTT WS/ WILLIE SCHOELLKOPF

Sportsmen’s Tavern Thurs Oct 20 7pm $10 adv/$12 at the door

Americana singer/songwriter Rod Picott comes into town performing songs from his new album, “Hang Your Hopes On Crooked Nail.” The album highlights Picott’s particular gift for exploring complex themes in common language





THE RECORD COMPANY

Tralf Music Hall Fri Oct 21st 8pm $15

LA-based blues-rock outfit The Record Company has opened for BB King and Buddy Guy. They will be performing songs from their latest album “Give It Back To You” In concert they combine twangy slide guitar, driving distorted bass and elemental drumming kicking out their bluesy brand of rock and roll.





U2 SYMPHONY EXPERIENCE

Kleinhans Music Hall Fri Oct 21st 8pm $39to $79

Combine the rich orchestrations of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the amazing songs of U2 performed by a Los Angeles-based quartet and you have quite a show. The band not only sounds like U2 but pulls a tribute off like no other U2 cover band.





PETE MALINVERNI TRIO AND GUESTS

Pausa Art House Fri Oct 21st 8pm $7

Pianist Pete Malinverni is one of NYC’s finest and he brings his trio into Allentown. He has recorded 13 albums as and earned an entry in the “Biographical Encyclopedia of Jazz.” Jim Macnie of the Village Voice describes his style as “Audacious and exquisite.”





THE SHEEPDOGS W/ BLANK RANGE

Town Ballroom Sat Oct 22nd 7pm $17/$22

Canadian Rockers the Sheepdogs are a Juno award winning band from Saskatoon that really rocks. Their latest self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Top 200 SoundScan Chart. Nashville-based Rock n’ Roll band Blank Range opens the show.





US ARMY FIELD BAND & SOLDIER’S CHORUS

Seneca Niagara Casino Fri Oct 14th 8pm Tickets start at $45

Combichrist’s sound is a combination of head-pummeling electronica, Jay Siegel is the lead singer of the Brooklyn Doo-Wop band the Tokens whose most famous song, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” Former members of the Tokens include Neil Sedaka. .





TONY HINCLIFFE

Helium Thurs Oct 14th 8pm Fri&Sat Oct 15th& Oct16th 7:30 &10pm $15/$20

Los Angeles stand-up comedian, Tony Hinchliffe, is a sharp-tongued and quick-witted comedian who is the staff writer for the Comedy Central Roasts. Tony is also the host of his own show and podcast “Kill Tony.”







