HIT LIST: ENTERTAINMENT HAPPENINGS

DIZZY WRIGHT

The Waiting Room Wed Nov 16th 6:30pm $18/$22

Not many21 year old rappers can say that they’ve been rapping for over a decade.Formerly known as Dizzy D Flashy, Dizzy was a winner on BET’s “Wild Out Wednesdays” and the winner of the Sheikh Music “Rip The Mic” competition.

















































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MOUNT MORIAH/Jake Xerxes Fussel

Ninth Ward At Babeville Tues Nov 15th 8pm $12/$15 DOS

The North Carolina-based band Mount Moriah will be performing songs from their new album “How To Dance.” Heather McEntire’s voice is stellar and the addition of the horns heightens the drama as the guitars swirl.

Mount Moriah









































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Bobby Angel & Friends Present: A Tribute to CSNY

Nietzsche’s Wednesday November 16 9pm

$5 @the door $4 w a food donation to benefit Friends of the Night People

Expect to hear some fine harmonies. Featuring Bobby & the Love, Grace Stumberg of The Joan Baez Band, Sam Sugarman, David Ebersole, The Middlemen, Russian Hands, Michael Schenkel & Auroraborealis.





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RENAISSANCE

Tralf Music Hall Thurs Nov 10th 8pm $30 adv/$35 DOS

Renaissance is a band of progressive rock pioneers who came from one of the coolest English bands ever, The Yardbirds. They will be performing songs from their new album, “Symphony of Light.”









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SHENANDOAH

Rockwell Hall Thurs Nov 10th 8pm $32 to $40

When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always mentioned. Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive voice and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah recorded nine albums and placed 26 singles on the Billboard Country Charts.





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STEPHANE WREMBEL & HIS BAND

Sportsmen’s Fri Nov 11th 9:30pm $20 adv/$23 DOS

French-born guitarist/composer is just beginning to make his mark as one of the most original guitar voices in music. His new album, “Origins” touches upon everything from blues to flamenco to rock.













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WAYNE HANCOCK

Sportsmen’s Sun Nov 13th 4pm $20

Wayne “The Train” Hancock has been the undisputed king of Juke Joint Swing- a combination of honky-tonk, western swing, blues, Texas rockabilly and big band. With his unmistakable voice, “The Train” sings a reckless honky-tonk that can raise the dead. The ghost of Hank Williams lives.



