HIT LIST: HOT MUSIC THIS WEEK









BOBBY MILITELLO QUARTET

Pausa Thurs Jan 12 th 8pm $10

Master saxophonist Bobby Militello brings his all-star quartet to Allentown playing the best modern jazz in town. His Alto Saxophone playing is world class.





JJ WHITE & THE ALL NIGHTERS

Ninth Ward Fri Sat Jan 6 th 8pm $10

Bass player Wren Williams will perform songs from his solo album, “Venom & Sugar” with his backing band of cousins, The Sons of Luther. Buffalo group Honey Coma opens the show performing their debut effort “7 Songs.”





STRICTLY HIP

Tralf Fri Jan 13 th 8pm $10

The Strictly will perform the Tragically Hip’s classic album “Up To Here.” Unleash the Lion will play a tribute to Pearl Jam





GIGANTOSAURUS REX

Nietzsches Fri Jan 13 th 10pm $8

Gigantosaurus Rex is a three-piece Experimental Electronica band from Rochester whose grooves will get your body dancing.





GRACE SPELLER AND RENEE ANTON

Daily Planet Sun Jan 15 th 1pm free

Grace Speller and Renee Anton are classically-trained violinists on the way up in the business. How can you be so accomplished and so young?





ELVIS BIRTHDAY BASH WITH THE LUSTRE KINGS

Sportsmen’s Mon Jan 16th 7pm $10

Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings play old-time rock and roll with the best of “em. Head to the Sportsmen’s Tavern and celebrate the king’s birthday.





DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS

Buffalo Iron Works Wed Jan 18 th $10

Davina Sowers’ commanding stage presence fronts her high-energy band The Vagabonds with some of the best R&B in the country. She is a force of nature.