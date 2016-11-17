HIT LIST: Things To Do This Week





BUSDRIVER

Waiting Room Fri Nov 18th 7:30pm $12

LA rapper Busdriver has been wowing audiences with his patented onslaught of rants, rhythms and musical sensibility. He will be performing from album “RoadOverKill.” Deantoni Parks is one of the finest acrobatic drummers on the scene today..





JAY WHITE AS NEIL DIAMOND

Seneca Niagara Casino Sat Nov 19th 7pm Tickets start at $35

Canadian-born Jay White has been the premiere Neil Diamond impersonator for over thirty years mostly as a headliner in Las Vegas. He has appeared as Neil Diamond in Ron Howard’s movie “Frost/Nixon.”





MICHAEL LEE JACKSON & FRIENDS

Sportsmen’s Tavern Wed Nov 23rd 9:30pm $15

Buffalo-born returns home with a seven-piece band featuring Animal Planet’s Nikki Hicks and their horn section. Jackson is an excellent guitarist and will be performing songs from his new album, “Death by Sunshine.”





MILES JAYE

Tralf Music Hall Fri Nov 18th 8pm $45adv/$55dos

American R&B/Jazz singer and guitar player who has performed with George Duke, Roy Ayers, Grover Washington Jr and Branford Marsalis. In addition to his silky voice, Miles plays violin beautifully.





NICK DIPAOLO

Helium Comedy Club

Thurs Nov17th 8pm Nov18&19th 7:30&10pm$15/$23

Veteran Stand-up comic Nick Di Paolo is a brutally honest comedian with a seething, sarcastic style. He host one of the most popular podcasts on ITunes, The Nick Di Paolo podcast. His strong political opinions and razor wit have made him favorite on the Howard Stern show.





POW WOW COMEDY JAM

Seneca Niagara Casino Fri Nov 18th 8pm Tickets $35 and up

Pow Wow Comedy Jam is an American Indian comedy troupe that was featured on Showtime’s “Goin’ Native” television show. Vaughn Eaglebear, Marc Yaffee and Howie Miller are the stand-ups on this hilarious show.





ALEX MCARTUR QUARTET – A TRIBUTE to VULPECK

Pausa Art House Fri Nov 18th 8pm $7

Gorgeous singer Alexandra McArthur brings her beautiful voice and funk band playing soul arrangements with a passion for the organic live recordings of funk and Mowtown.