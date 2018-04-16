How do we know it’s Spring?

It’s Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble Time!

BATAVIA, NY (04/16/2018) While there may still be flurries in the air and icy sidewalks, the Alumni Affairs Office at Genesee Community College is thinking about golf! Registration is now open for the third annual Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble scheduled for Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Stafford Country Club, 8873 Morganville Road (Rte. 237) in Stafford.

The Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble allows up to 36 foursomes for the 18-hole event at the esteemed Stafford Country Club. Sign-in starts 11:30 a.m. with lunch available, and golfers tee off in “shotgun” style at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $125 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, all beer and nonalcoholic beverages during play, lunch and dinner with a cash bar, and much more! To join the event for dinner only is $25. Most importantly, all proceeds go directly to GCC student scholarship program, making higher education possible for deserving students in our community.

The registration deadline for golfers is June 15, 2018. Contact Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs Jennifer Wakefield at (585) 343-0055 ext. 6265 or via email at jgwakefiled@genesee.edu. The golfer registration form is also available online at https://www.genesee.edu/assets/file/alumni/Cougar-Classic-Player-Registration.pdf.

Additional opportunities to sponsor GCC scholarships are available at a number of levels ranging from $100 to $3,000. Sponsorships for golf games, including a putting contest, longest drive, closest to the pin, and beat the pro and other in-kind support efforts are also being accepted. A sponsorship sign-up form with all donation details is available at https://www.genesee.edu/assets/file/alumni/Cougar-Classic-Sponsorship-Sign-Up.pdf and should be sent to Jennifer Wakefield at jgwakefiled@genesee.edu to reserve a sponsorship level.

Additional information is available at https://www.genesee.edu/home/offices/alumni/alumni-events/cougar-classic/ or by contacting Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs Jennifer Wakefield at (585) 343-0055 ext. 6265 or via email at jgwakefiled@genesee.edu.