HUMANITIES FESTIVAL: Renaissance Remix

Featured speaker, science writer Dava Sobel

September 22—September 24, 2016

This week, the University at Buffalo will be joined by Buffalo State, Canisius College and Niagara University for the third annual Humanities Festival. This year’s programming, called “Renaissance Remix,” is focused on the idea of “rebirth,” from the fifteenth-century Renaissance through the Harlem Renaissance to today’s Renaissance in the city of Buffalo. Devised to explore who benefits when ideas and economies are reborn, the festival features three days of talks, performances, discussions and food, culminating with Renaissance, Remix: The Faire, on the Buffalo State campus.

Day One: Thursday, September 22, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Downtown Public Library

“The Economics of Segregation: A Town Hall on Race and the Buffalo Renaissance,” FREE.

Day Two: Friday, September 23, keynote lecture by Dava Sobel, at the Albright-Knox.

The former science reporter for The New York Times; frequent contributor to Audubon, Discover and The New Yorker; and author of “Galileo’s Daughter,” will deliver her talk, “The Rebirth of the Heavens,” at 8 p.m., with a book signing to follow. Tickets for Sobel’s keynote are $20 for general admission and $15 for students. A VIP reception will precede the talk at 7 p.m.

Day Three: Renaissance Remix: The Faire, Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Buffalo State, inside and on the grounds of Rockwell Hall.

A celebration of the rebirth of culture, inquiry, arts, and physical fitness.

The Outdoor Faire, free and open to the public, features elements of the European Renaissance of the 16th Century and Buffalo’s cultural resurgence. Activities and entertainment for all ages including music, Sonnet-Slam, participation in public art, demonstrations and interaction in physical fitness, athletics, fiber arts, bicycling and more. Join in on Kan-Jam, designed and developed in Buffalo, chalk art, and dance by local artists and students.

David Niman

Michael Niman, Ph.D. presents Party Like It’s 1492

The indoor activities ($15 for adults, $10 for students, includes lunch from the Westside Bazaar), features talks on Buffalo architecture, a discussion about novelist and activist Wendell Berry, films, Black Soldiers and Folk Culture in the Harlem Renaissance, Iroquois revitalization, among many others.

For event details and registration see https://buffalohumanities.org/