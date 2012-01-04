In contrast, the observed mean difference in age related SDC

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Shinso, also known as Cynthia Sinclair, moved from Woodstock to South India six years ago. She is returning for a visit and exhibiting thirteen eight inch paintings on wood related to sacred geometry. She made these panels before leaving and has continued to paint in Auroville where she now lives.

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