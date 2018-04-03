INDIGENOUS FASHION WEEK TORONTO May 31 – June 3, 2018 at Harbourfront Centre

Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto (IFWTO) announced the line-up of Indigenous artists and designers presenting their work at the inaugural event, taking place from IFWTO will showcase some of the most distinct and progressive Indigenous fashion, textiles and craft from Canada, the US and Greenland, with a spotlight on the far north.

The Indigenous artists and designers presenting live runway shows at Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto include: evening-wear designer Lesley Hampton; beader and accessory designer Helen Oro; haute couture fashion designer Sho Sho Esquiro, known for her mix of fabric, furs, skins, shells and beadwork; and Dorothy Grant, who combines Haida art with classic clothing design.

Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto live runway showcases will take place over four days and are inspired by the traditional seasons of the moon: New Moon recognizes spring and birth, this show will create space for new work and foster emerging artists; Berry Moon celebrates summer and pow wow season, and will feature traditionally inspired work and regalia of the future; Frost Moonenters the winter months and will showcase Inuk street style from Nunavut and Greenland and high Dene fashion featuring seal fur, vibrant colour and bone; and Harvest Moon, a time of year to gather and prepare for the winter months, is an intergenerational honouring of matriarchs, with designs that recognize the vitality of stories and teachings passed through generations.

“Our community is bursting at the seams with new works in fashion, craft and textiles, and we are proud to be recognizing their artistry at the first Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto. This year’s program of artists and designers represent the diversity of design, expression and tradition from nations across North America and Greenland.”– Sage Paul, Artistic Director, IFWTO

The artists and designers under each Moon Showcase include:

New Moon: Thursday, May 31: Lesley Hampton, Evan Ducharme, Warren Steven Scott, Janelle Wawia, Sugiit Lukx Designs (Yolanda Skelton),

Meghann O’Brien

Berry Moon: Friday, June 1: Catherine Blackburn, Mi’kmaq Design (Ingrid Brooks), Helen Oro Designs, Niio Perkins Designs, Timeless Shadows Apparel (Tracey Heese), Injunuity (Cheryl & Carissa Copenace)

Harvest Moon: Saturday, June 2: Dorothy Grant, Delina White, Artifaax (Denise Brillon), The Chinimiwin Collective

Frost Moon: Sunday, June 3: Nuuk Couture, Sho Sho Esquiro, Hinaani Design, Victoria Kakuktinniq, Tania Larsson, and Crystal Worl

More information about these designers and collections can be found here: IFWtoronto.com/program.

Additional programming details and the Indigenous Fashion Week Torontoschedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto is a four-day multi-platform festival of the most distinct and progressive Indigenous-made fashion, craft and textiles launching May 31-June 3, 2018. IFWTO celebrates the beauty and vitality of contemporary Indigenous expression and its connection to Indigenous knowledge and ways of life. IFWTO is led by Indigenous women, offering audiences an authentic, accessible opportunity to connect with Indigenous artists and celebrate cultural expression.

IFWTO acknowledges the support of Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, British Council, Harbourfront Centre, Ryerson University and supporting partners.

Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto

May 31 – June 3, 2018

Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

Ticket Sales and Workshop Registration will open April 2018

www.ifwtoronto.com