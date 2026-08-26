Ja'Marr Chase Says He's 'Fine' After Scary Injury Video

The Bengals held their breath Tuesday afternoon for what felt like a very long time. Ja'Marr Chase, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver on a four-year, $161 million extension, went down hard after landing awkwardly on a deep route down the sideline.

He was on the ground grabbing at his left knee. He went back down a second time. Trainers ran onto the field. The entire practice stopped.

Then he walked it off.

After practice Chase told reporters it was a "little hyperextension" and nothing more. "Just a football play.

A misstep, missed my footing. Just a little tweak. I'm fine. Feel good." He told ESPN 1530 Cincinnati that if he had a game Wednesday, he would play.

He did not return to practice Tuesday but stayed on the sideline with his teammates, a visible and significant signal to everyone watching. Dexter Lawrence II came over to chat. He and Chase shared a laugh. That was the moment the tension broke.

Chase is not playing in this week's preseason game against the Eagles, veteran rest, and the Bengals' regular season opener against the Buccaneers is September 13, giving him 19 days of cushion. Head coach Zac Taylor said after practice the team is taking it one day at a time but expressed confidence in the early read.

Chase had 125 receptions, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024, career highs in all three. The Bengals cannot afford to lose him. Tuesday they almost thought they had.