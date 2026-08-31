Jaydon Blue Released By The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys delivered cut-down day's first major surprise Sunday, waiving second-year running back Jaydon Blue, who entered camp as the expected RB2 behind Javonte Williams and led the team with 94 rushing yards on 23 preseason carries.

He also did not play in Friday's preseason finale, which typically signals a guaranteed roster spot. It did not signal that here.

Malik Davis, who was fourth on the Cowboys' depth chart as recently as last week, won the backup job.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer had been direct with Blue about his shortcomings all offseason, telling him he was not practicing the right way and lacked maturity.

Blue said he ingested those conversations and came back different in 2026. The preseason production appeared to back that up. The coaches disagreed.

Blue was leaving the facility when Dez Bryant pulled into the parking lot. "Keep your head up, big dog, these are the moments that will define you," Bryant told him. "Keep pushing bro."

Blue has one accrued season, putting him on waivers rather than free agency, giving 31 teams until Monday noon CT to claim him. The Cowboys could bring him back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

Multiple analysts have speculated the Cowboys waived Blue because they're planning to add someone off another team's cut list. Israel Abanikanda was subsequently also waived, leaving the backfield thinner than expected.