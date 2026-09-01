Joe Milton Waived By The Dallas Cowboys

Joe Milton had his best preseason as a professional, completing 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions across three games, and it wasn't enough.

The Dallas Cowboys waived the 26-year-old quarterback Monday, one day after keeping three signal-callers on their initial 53-man roster, with the move creating room to claim running back Emari Demercado off waivers from Kansas City.

Sam Howell is now Dak Prescott's backup. The former Washington Commanders starter, who started all 17 games for Washington in 2023 and threw 3,946 yards that season, won the closest quarterback competition in Dallas camp.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer credited Howell's 18 career starts as the tipping factor. Milton has never started an NFL game and has thrown just 53 career passes.

The Cowboys explored trades for Milton before the deadline and found no takers.

If he clears waivers, they intend to bring him back on the practice squad. He told Schottenheimer at the start of camp that it didn't matter who they brought in, he believed in himself.

He was right to. He just lost to a quarterback who had already done what Milton hasn't done yet: start an NFL game.

Dallas opens September 7 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.