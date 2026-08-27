Josh Jacobs Will Reportedly Be Suspended, Reports Claim

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the Josh Jacobs situation directly at training camp Wednesday, confirming that the team has been making contingency plans for the possibility that their star running back receives an NFL suspension before the regular season begins.

"We've obviously been preparing for that in case that happens," Gutekunst said. "He's confident in the RB room behind Jacobs but doesn't rule out an additional move."

Jacobs, 28, was arrested on May 26 in Brown County, Wisconsin, three days after police responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence on May 23 involving reports of yelling, items being thrown and a possible assault.

He was booked on five charges: felony strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, all with a domestic abuse component.

He was released after prosecutors said they were not yet prepared to file formal charges. As of Wednesday, no criminal charges have been filed. His attorneys say he "vehemently denies the allegations."

The NFL can suspend a player under its personal conduct policy regardless of whether criminal charges are filed, it did so with Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the situation is "still under review."

If the NFL acts, the baseline suspension under the personal conduct policy for a domestic violence violation is six games, which would cost Jacobs games against the Vikings, Jets, Falcons, Buccaneers, Bears and Cowboys.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-7233.