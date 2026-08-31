Kaleb Johnson Traded To The Green Bay Packers

The Packers moved fast Sunday. Hours before the NFL placed Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, an administrative action that sidelines him indefinitely while the league reviews his recent misdemeanor charges, Green Bay acquired second-year running back Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade, waiving Pierre Strong Jr. to make room.

Jacobs will still receive his full salary while on the exempt list. He cannot practice with the team, play in games or appear on the 53-man roster.

His lawyers said he "respects the NFL process" and "looks forward to his return." The exempt list placement is not a suspension and not a final determination. The timeline for review is unknown.

Johnson, a 2025 third-round pick out of Iowa who ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final college season, was a Steelers bust who averaged just 2.5 yards per carry in 28 carries as a rookie, the Steelers signed Rico Dowdle in the offseason and Johnson became expendable.

He arrives in Green Bay on his second chance, stepping into a situation where Jacobs had 28 combined rushing touchdowns in two Packers seasons.

The shoes are enormous. Johnson's job for now is simply to fill them while the process plays out.

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