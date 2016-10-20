KELSEY WALDON

Sportsmen’s Tavern Mon Oct 24th 7pm $12





Country singer/songwriter from Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky, Kelsey moved to Nashville after high school to hone her craft.

Kelsey makes country music that sounds like it’s born in bars and raised in honky tonks. Such songs as “All By Myself”, “Don’t Hurt the Ones Who’ve Loved You the Most”, and “Life Moves Slow” are a testament to her skill as a songwriter.

“Lay it all out, and sing from the heart, way down deep. If you do it that way, you don’t need gimmicks.”