Key Legal Requirements for Obtaining a Crypto/CASP License

The European digital-asset sector is entering a period of structured supervision. MiCA is in place, and crypto-ventures trying to enter the market openly can’t depend on haphazard national regulations or a soft supervisory approach to crypto anymore. To qualify as a CASP and operate within the EU framework, applicants must meet specific legal and compliance requirements. This post describes the key legal and compliance needs for a crypto trading license within the EU and discusses the technical and regulatory hurdles encountered by the early-stage crypto-projects, and how to proceed with international expansion into the year 2026 and onwards

Importance of MiCA and National CASP-License Application

Under MiCA, certain services relating to crypto-assets (e.g., exchange, custody, execution, placement) are regulated as crypto-asset services and may require authorisation as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP). It’s further proof that the application cannot limit itself to formal registration, although this is essential, as an applicant must also demonstrate a ready operational landscape and compliance in order to gain authorization. MiCA sets a harmonized baseline across the EU, unlike prior VASP-regimes. Nonetheless, national supervisory agencies maintain discretion in the application review, interpretation, and enforcement of the decisional framework. While the legal framework is harmonised, supervisory practice may differ across Member States. Essential components of the process for CASP-authorization include:

regulatory approval before market entry;

evaluation of control and governance mechanisms;

verification of financial and operational substance;

ongoing supervisory obligations post-authorization.

Accordingly, CASP authorisation is a substantive regulatory process rather than a filing exercise.

Key Technical and Regulatory Challenges Facing Crypto-Startups

Crypto-startups frequently face barriers that are less about innovation and more about structural regulation. Misalignment of the business-model with MiCA-classifications is one of the most ubiquitous barriers. As a result, activities that may seem strictly technical may also belong to regulated service categories. Additional challenges include:

insufficient internal compliance capacity;

unclear transaction flows involving digital assets;

limited documentation of custody or asset segregation;

absence of AML/KYC-infrastructure consistent with supervisory expectations.

Early projects often fail to appreciate the detail regulators demand. Such technical descriptions, smart contract logic, and custody need to be converted to language for legal and supervisory review. Another common issue is timing. Startup schedules aren’t in any way managed by supervising bodies. Failures to prepare or poor explanations may cause delayed delivery of launch schedules and lower investor confidence.

Benefits of Having Expert Advisors Overcome Such Barriers

Professional advisers bridge the gap between product innovation and supervisory expectations as a channel of thought and regulatory reality for the crypto-industry to translate to reality. There was also the role of legal and compliance experts who aid in organizing CASP-applications so that the operational intent is aligned with legal requirements through legal consultants and experts. Typical things they may do include:

classification of crypto-activities under MiCA;

establishment of compliance governance frameworks;

development of AML/KYC-methods adapted to digital assets;

coordination of legal, technical, and financial documents.

Advisors are also critical to regulatory positioning. How a crypto-venture delivers its services, risk controls, and growth proposition can also have a profound impact on how the regulator views it. Bad framing leads to repeating statements of questions or negative first feedback. Professional support also helps non-EU-based founders enter the EU market by helping them get accustomed to local compliance norms and supervisory priorities.

Communication with Digital Asset Regulators

It may go as follows: interaction with the regulators of digital assets comes in a series of regular, repetitive encounters with digital asset regulators. A formal application for CASP-authorization and a wide spectrum of documentation packages are submitted by the applicant. General supervisory authority:

performs a formal completeness review;

initiates a substantive assessment under MiCA-standards;

issues follow-up questions/inquiries;

makes a ruling within the statutory or extended timelines.

Supervising bodies pay particular attention to risk exposure, governance reliability, and how consumer protection mechanisms are implemented. Particular attention is given to how digital assets are protected and how transaction monitoring is accomplished. Regulators assess how client assets are safeguarded and how transaction monitoring is implemented. Clear communication and internal consistency are the key parts. A discrepancy over technical specifications, legal stories, or compliance paper products tends to cause delays or higher levels of scrutiny.

Obtaining Crypto License in EU: Documents and Compliance Measures (AML/KYC)

Documentation is the basis for any CASP-authorization request. Supervising bodies are asking applicants to show that compliance is built into daily operations and not just put in writing. Common documentation includes:

organizational and ownership structures;

digital asset handling operational policies;

AML/CTF policies and risk assessments;

customer onboarding, monitoring and screening procedures;

internal controls and escalation mechanisms, which span product, client, and jurisdictional risk assessments.

AML/KYC-requirements in MiCA would implement EU-wide financial crime prevention standards. They’re customer due diligence, transaction supervision, suspicious activity and reporting, and record-keeping. Crucially too, documentation needs to be tailored, not generic. Recycled templates or jurisdiction-independent policies are easily identified and tend to be rejected during review.

Practical Suggestions with Relevance for New Ventures Abroad

For any crypto-oriented businesses focusing on cross-border expansion, regulation strategy should be treated as an imperative aspect of growth, not an afterthought. Key recommendations include:

selecting the EU-jurisdiction for supervision by regulatory approach:

aligning internal procedures with MiCA requirements prior to submission;

preventing parallel authorization efforts in contradictory legislation.

As supervisory enforcement intensifies into 2026, the CASP recipients of MiCA’s supervisory status have a much better opportunity to enter European markets and secure bank relationships and institutional counterparties. Promising legal pre-planning and codified documentation minimize long-term compliance risk in practice that will underpin a sustainable international presence.

Requirements: Finance, Substance, and Operational Presence

More than any formal authorization, regulators are considering whether a CASP is actually having operational substance in their jurisdiction of choice. Purely nominal structures with little local presence are under greater scrutiny under MiCA and equivalent national rules. Supervisory agencies usually anticipate:

adequate own capital matched to the level of digital asset services;

proven operating configuration - which is not a shell deal, but in operation, decision-making power situated in the EU;

qualified personnel responsible for compliance, risk management and oversight.

MiCA sets minimum capital requirements; however, supervisors may assess proportionality against volumes, risk profile and operational complexity. Substantive evidence shall not be lacking, which could result in long review periods or further supervisory norms.

Global Passporting and MiCA Regulatory Scalability

Perhaps one of the most strategic privileges offered by CASP-authorization is service passporting throughout the EU. A CASP may also notify its national authority upon approval in one member state of its intentions to operate in other EU-jurisdictions, subject to MiCA norms. But in practice passporting is not automatic. Regulators test if operational capacity, AML-practices, and reporting systems can scale across borders without raising systemic risk. Initial consideration of scalability is crucial for early adopters of digital asset ventures contemplating multi-market expansion.

Designing compliance mechanisms, transaction control systems, or internal controls and monitoring of transactions should be designed with cross-border supervisory oversight in mind. A scalable approach also enables market-wide access from the EU scale and gives stronger guarantees that will serve to create long-term resilience as the environment grows ever more complex due to the evolution of supervisory expectations going forward after 2026.

Conclusion

In order to get a crypto or CASP-license under MiCA, technical ability and market ambition are no longer enough. It requires a clear understanding of EU regulatory requirements, operational maturity and a strategic compliance approach. For ventures that look for access to regulated markets in Europe, meeting regulatory requirements is not merely about approval - rather, it involves creating integrity, endurance, and long-term operational compliance in a rapidly transforming crypto-market.

The author of this article is Denys Chernyshov - CEO of globally-recognized legal firm Eternity Law International.