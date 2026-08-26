Kyle Singler Posts Alarming Videos Accusing Coach K

Kyle Singler, the Most Outstanding Player of Duke's 2010 national championship, who played four seasons for Mike Krzyzewski and went on to a seven-year NBA career with the Pistons and Thunder, posted a series of deeply concerning videos to Instagram on Tuesday that have sent the college basketball world scrambling with worry about his wellbeing.

Singler, 38, appears disheveled and shirtless in the videos, pacing through what appears to be his home and making claims that are rambling and difficult to follow. "Man, Coach K has set me up," he says in the first clip.





"I have no power and I have no house. I've reached out to coach and everybody has turned the other way." In subsequent videos he claims people have broken into his home and stolen money, that his bank accounts have been frozen, that he is under surveillance, that he cannot leave his home, and that his life is in danger. He provides no evidence for any of these claims. He returns repeatedly to appeals to his former coach — "Coach, where you at? Help a brother out. Thought we on the same team, man." Neither Krzyzewski nor Duke has publicly responded.

This is not the first time Singler has posted alarming content. In November 2024 he posted a video saying he feared for his life and had been mistreated.

The NBA Players Association reached out in 2024. current and former players including Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas responded publicly.

In October 2024 he was arrested and charged with simple assault against his girlfriend. In January 2026 he posted another video making unsubstantiated claims about his family.

The 2026 videos are the most alarming yet in a pattern that suggests a man in serious distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.