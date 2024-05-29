LGBTQ+ Diversity and Inclusion Training for Businesses and Organizations





PRESS RELEASE: Niagara Pride is committed to helping businesses, institutions of learning, local/state/federal agencies, and community providers, whether local in WNY or throughout the United States gain more knowledge about and be empowered to implement Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategies and techniques.

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Cultural literacy or cross-cultural care (formerly referred to as cultural competency) is important both to individuals and to society. As an individual, your cultural literacy will help you to successfully interact with people from diverse backgrounds, including the LGBTQ+ community. Cultural literacy reduces prejudice and inequality based on culture; increases the value placed on diversity; and. increases participation in the social practices of that society, including access to institutions and services.

Courses:

Niagara Pride is currently offering the following LGBTQ+ trainings to local businesses, organizations, and agencies.

LGBTQ+ 101…SOGIE and Pronouns: This training reviews common LGBTQ+ terms so that everyone has a common vocabulary and understanding of the LGBTQ+ letters; the training also dives into topics including a better understanding of the differences between Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Gender Expression; finally, the training also covers pronouns and pronoun usage. Duration: 1 hour

LGBTQ+ Diversity and Inclusion for Business and Organizations: This training covers topics such as the need for Diversity and Inclusion trainings, disparities in the LGBTQ+ community, workplace harassment and discrimination, 12 best practices to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and NYS laws and regulations employers should be aware of with regards to sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Duration: 1 hour

Comprehensive LGBQT+ Diversity training: this training combines our LGBTQ+ 101 and LGBTQ+ Diversity trainings into a single presentation. Duration: 2 hours

Creating Safe and Affirming Spaces: this training explores how harassment and discrimination can happen in any settings, finding ways to address it, and empowering employees, students, or anyone to use simple techniques to address harassment and discrimination. Duration: 1 hour

Allyship 101: this course is designed to provide non-LGBTQ+ individuals a basic understanding of the LGBTQ+ community, what it means to be an ally, and practical ways to start being an ally. Duration: 1 hour

LGBTQ+ 101 For Schools in NYS: This training reviews common LGBTQ+ terms so that everyone has a common vocabulary and understanding of the LGBTQ+ letters; the training also dives into topics including a better understanding of the differences between Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Gender Expression; pronouns and pronoun usage; finally, the training covers the current NYS laws covering LGBTQ+ diversity in schools. Duration: 1 hour

Cost:

Trainings cost $100 per training per organization. This will allow multiple employees of participating organizations to take part in the training.

Trainers:

Ronald Piaseczny, JD, LMHC – Ronald holds BA’s in Psychology and Public Administration from the University at Buffalo (UB), a MA in Rehabilitaion Counseling (focusing on physical health, mental health, and addictions), from UB, and a Juris Doctorate from Widener University School of Law, focusing on civil rights and criminal law. Ronald has extensive work experience with community-based mental health clinics and agencies throughout WNY. Currently, Ronald serves as an EEO, Harassment Prevention, and Diversity Programs team lead for several federal regional offices around the United States. In 2023, Ronald co-trained over 8,000 individuals nationwide.

If your agency or business is interested in having Niagara Pride conduct a training for your employees, please contact us at info@niagarapride.org or at (716) 298-7656.