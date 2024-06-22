Local Author and LHS Student Host Children’s Storytime at Lockport Farmers Market

Award-winning local author Diana Tuorto will offer a children’s storytime and signing of her latest picture book, Ms. Alberta: Feline Barn Manager, at the Lockport Community Farmers Market (69 Canal Street, Lockport, NY, between Steamworks and Lake Effect Ice Cream) on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Tuorto will read her picture book at 9:15 a.m. and sign all of her children’s cat/horse books until noon.

Contributing oil painter Ava Bucci will also sign the new picture book and sell her artwork. Bucci attends Lockport High School, and creates artwork that reflect her love of animals.

Cat by Cat Inc. is hosting a cat adoption event at the market the same morning.

Buy a copy of Tuorto’s new picture book, or two copies of Tuorto’s other titles, to get a FREE 6” plush kitten or unicorn, while supplies last.

Purchase signed copies of Tuorto’s six children’s books as a set for $35 or get discounts on individual titles.

Ms. Alberta: Feline Barn Manager is based on the true story of a feral barn cat who is torn between the outdoor world she knows and desire to live with her special human “Mama.” When Ms. Alberta finds the courage to take a step towards house cat life, something gets in her way: Mama’s dog. Can a barn cat and a barking dog set aside their differences and become friends?

Diana Tuorto has been writing fiction and poetry since the age of ten, and most are written from a horse or cat’s point of view. Her books range from two illustrated picture books (ages 4-7+) and easy reader (5-8+) to three middle grade novels (8-12+).

A portion of Tuorto’s book proceeds benefit several animal rescues and charities.

Learn more about Tuorto’s other books at HorseBooksForKids.com. Parking for the community farmers market is available on Ontario Street.