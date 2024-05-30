Local author’s book perfect for true crime lovers: The Bachelorette Party





THE BACHELORETTE PARTY, Alex seems to have it all, a dream internship on a popular crime show and a too-good-to-be-true fiancé. Now her friends have planned the ultimate bachelorette party – a weekend in a “haunted” cabin, the site of the infamous 666 killings from years ago.

Caught in a blizzard in a bare-bones lodge, the friends still make the most of their unique celebration. But in the middle of the night, Alex wakes up to a nightmare. Her friends have vanished, blood spattered all over their sleeping bags. In shock, she has no idea what happened. But Alex worries the decade-old murder has come back to haunt them, and she is the one to blame. Her recent prison interview with the 666 Killer seems to have stirred up past demons, throwing her friends into danger. The prisoner has always maintained his innocence, claiming the “real killer” was still out there. Has the true 666 killer finally returned? Or has the convict been scheming mayhem from his jail cell? On this topsy-turvy night, nothing is at it seems. And with no help in sight, Alex must rely on her true-crime savvy to solve the case and save her friends. But even she does not see the final, staggering twist coming, and the shocking truth just might kill her.

Find the book HERE on Amazon.

About the author: Sandra Block graduated from college at Harvard, then returned to her native land of Buffalo, New York for medical training and never left. She is a practicing neurologist and proud Sabres fan, and lives at home with her husband, two children, and impetuous yellow lab. Her work has been published in the Washington Post. Little Black Lies is her debut, a finalist in the International Thriller Awards, and The Girl Without a Name and The Secret Room are the other books in the Zoe Goldman series, and What Happened That Night her stand-a-lone. Girl Overboard was her first Young Adult thriller.

“I am a forever-fan of the Zoe Goldman series and will read anything Block writes. You should too.” ―Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author

“Terrifying, action-packed, and completely absorbing, THE BACHELORETTE PARTY is a nail-biting thriller. Sandra Block has once again written a shocking tour de force that will keep you frozen in place. With a dual timeline, interspersed with fascinating message boards, police reports, and prison interviews, the chilling story follows a true crime intern through a harrowing night of survival in subzero temperatures. Each reveal will curdle your blood as she uncovers the truth about a gruesome murder, and the stunning ending will blow your mind.” —Samantha M. Bailey, USA TODAY and #1 international bestselling author of A FRIEND IN THE DARK

“Wait—what? Riveting, propulsive, and incredibly surprising – – The Bachelorette Party is an absolute knockout. Sandra Block has created a truly gasp-worthy page-turner, where a true crime reporter obsessed with a gruesome serial killer may wish she had never discovered the whole truth. Passion, loyalty, and murder collide with a vengeance in this cinematic cat-and mouse thriller. Do not miss this!” —Hank Phillippi Ryan, USA Today bestselling author of ONE WRONG WORD