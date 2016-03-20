A Local Buffalo Girl That Made It Big In Fashion

By Cheryl Gorski

Publisher/Photographer, www.fashionmaniac.com

Mara Hoffman, born in Buffalo, NY, is a fashion designer and graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York City, having also studied at Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design in London.

Hoffman established a recognizable aesthetic heavily focused on colorful, original prints early in her career. Recurrently drawing from nature and mythology, Hoffman ultimately draws inspiration from her own travels around the world and is a true, living embodiment of her designs.

In 2008, Mara Hoffman had her first Bryant Park appearance at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. This year also marked the launch of the brand’s first swim collection, consisting of playful bikinis, cutout one pieces and dashiki cover-ups. In 2009, Hoffman showed her swim collection at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami. In 2011, Mara was honored to be inducted as a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Hoffman and her close-knit team continue to evolve creatively out of their headquarters in New York City, growing the label to now encompass Women’s Ready-to-Wear, Swimwear, Childrenswear, Bridal, and recently welcomed its newest category, Activewear.



